NFL: With Stafford off the table, all eyes turn to Watson

Deshaun Watson's fate this offseason — he's seeking a trade from the Houston Texans — is certain to play a role in how a number of franchises set their quarterbacking future. His case became even more prevalent now that the Lions have traded Matt Stafford to Los Angeles.

February 2, 2021 - 10:02 AM

Several NFL teams are jockeying for an opportunity to trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) of the Houston Texans. Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / TNS

At first, it seemed possible that Matthew Stafford’s trade to the L.A. Rams had cleared the way for an even bigger potential NFC West blockbuster:

Aaron Rodgers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Several sources considered the Niners as a possible suitor and landing spot for Rodgers, 37, a product of Chico, Calif., if the disgruntled two-time MVP were made available — with the aggressive Rams also viewed as a club that could shock the league with a Rodgers deal, too.

