NFL: With Stafford off the table, all eyes turn to Watson

At first, it seemed possible that Matthew Stafford’s trade to the L.A. Rams had cleared the way for an even bigger potential NFC West blockbuster:

Aaron Rodgers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Several sources considered the Niners as a possible suitor and landing spot for Rodgers, 37, a product of Chico, Calif., if the disgruntled two-time MVP were made available — with the aggressive Rams also viewed as a club that could shock the league with a Rodgers deal, too.