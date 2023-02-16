 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

No. 10 Vols take down No. 1 Alabama

How special was Wednesday night’s game? More than 20,000 Vols fans made an orange and white checkerboard out of Thompson-Boling Arena, something that’s only done once a season.

By

Sports

February 16, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) reacts to dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocky Top was too much for top-ranked Alabama.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee extended the jinx for No. 1 teams, jolting the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Alabama climbed to the top spot in The Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. But playing for the first time since the new rankings came out, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Related
February 4, 2022
January 13, 2021
January 4, 2021
November 18, 2019
Most Popular