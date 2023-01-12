No. 22 Charleston wins 16th straight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.

Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.

“They’re a championship-caliber team. We’ll see them again (on Feb. 8) and it’ll be an absolute battle like it was tonight,” Charleston coach Pat Kelsey said.