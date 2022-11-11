 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with title game on line

The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No. 18 Texas for second place in the Big 12. The winner will have a much clearer path to the championship game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in December.

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) drops back against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 17. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

WACO, Texas (AP) — Defending Big 12 champion Baylor needs a victory over No. 23 Kansas State to keep a clear path to the conference championship game. The teams are tied with No. 18 Texas for second place. Baylor will control its path to the title game with a victory. The Wildcats need a win and a loss by the Longhorns to control their fate. Baylor is on a three-game winning streak after beating Oklahoma. Kansas State is coming off a loss to the Longhorns.

If quarterback Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears want a realistic chance to defend their Big 12 title, they’ll need a fourth consecutive victory when No. 23 Kansas State visits Saturday night.

The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No. 18 Texas, and the winner will have a much clearer path to the championship game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in December.

