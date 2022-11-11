No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with title game on line

WACO, Texas (AP) — Defending Big 12 champion Baylor needs a victory over No. 23 Kansas State to keep a clear path to the conference championship game. The teams are tied with No. 18 Texas for second place. Baylor will control its path to the title game with a victory. The Wildcats need a win and a loss by the Longhorns to control their fate. Baylor is on a three-game winning streak after beating Oklahoma. Kansas State is coming off a loss to the Longhorns.

If quarterback Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears want a realistic chance to defend their Big 12 title, they’ll need a fourth consecutive victory when No. 23 Kansas State visits Saturday night.

The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No. 18 Texas, and the winner will have a much clearer path to the championship game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in December.