No. 24 Kansas taken down at No. 3 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jonathon Brooks and balance. Texas has been using both to put teams away through the first half of the season.

Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Texas piled up more than 600 total yards in a 40-14 win over No. 24 Kansas, which lost standout quarterback Jalon Daniels in pregame warmups with back stiffness.

Quinn Ewers passed for 325 yards and ran 30 yards for the game’s first score. Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) also got another standout game from its defense, which has surrendered just three touchdowns in the past three games.