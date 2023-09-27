No. 24 KU travels to No. 3 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels already has delivered one program-shaking play in Austin. He would love to do it again.

Quinn Ewers guided Texas to a win over Alabama that changed the trajectory of the season for the Longhorns. His goal is to keep them barreling ahead on course to a Big 12 title.

The No. 24 Jayhawks and No. 3 Longhorns meet Saturday with both teams 4-0, and it will be Daniels’ game-winning, scrambling 2-point conversion pass to Jared Casey in overtime in 2021 that will get talked about all week.