No. 24 KU travels to No. 3 Texas

Two seasons ago, Kansas caught Texas by surprise. Texas delivered some measure of payback with last season's 55-14 win in Lawrence, but the desire to do it again at home will be great.

September 27, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs in a short touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels already has delivered one program-shaking play in Austin. He would love to do it again.

Quinn Ewers guided Texas to a win over Alabama that changed the trajectory of the season for the Longhorns. His goal is to keep them barreling ahead on course to a Big 12 title.

The No. 24 Jayhawks and No. 3 Longhorns meet Saturday with both teams 4-0, and it will be Daniels’ game-winning, scrambling 2-point conversion pass to Jared Casey in overtime in 2021 that will get talked about all week.

