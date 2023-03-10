No. 3 Kansas knocks down West Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas assistant Norm Roberts was sitting inside T-Mobile Center on Wednesday night, scouting potential Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal opponents, when he learned that Jayhawks coach Bill Self had gone to the emergency room.

Once the shock wore off, and Roberts knew the Hall of Fame coach would be OK, he turned his attention to his team, which was less than 24 hours away from beginning the defense of its conference tournament title.

“When we found out, we didn’t really let the guys know until this morning,” Roberts said after cruising to a 78-61 win over West Virginia on Thursday, “because nothing was concrete that was going to happen.”