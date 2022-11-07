 | Mon, Nov 07, 2022
No. 5 Kansas opens season without Self

Kansas head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be back on the bench to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 23.

November 7, 2022 - 3:26 PM

KU coach Bill Self wasn’t happy after his Jayhawks felll behind early during the first half of Thursday night’s exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Pittsburg State, 94-63.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion Monday night at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha.

Namely, their head coach Bill Self.

Rather than following his team to the court for pregame introductions, Self will probably be sitting at home, forced to watch on TV while beginning a four-game suspension. Kansas officials imposed the punishment on its coach and assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout of a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

