No-call looms large as UConn women edge Baylor in Elite Eight thriller

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DiJonai Carrington first got hit on her elbow, then again in the face before falling hard to the floor with Baylor down by one with one second to go in the River Walk final against top-seeded UConn.

The Lady Bears wanted a foul called, but UConn felt the no-call was the right decision.

Carrington’s shot came up well short after the contact with two defenders. But no free throws were forthcoming since no foul was called against the Huskies who advanced to their 13th consecutive women’s NCAA Final Four with a 69-67 win.