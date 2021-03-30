 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
No-call looms large as UConn women edge Baylor in Elite Eight thriller

The UConn women advanced to their 13th straight NCAA Women's Final Four Monday, but it took a controversial no-call to seal the 69-67 win over Baylor. Baylor's DiJonai Carrington missed on a final shot, but many think she was fouled on the play.

March 30, 2021 - 9:31 AM

The UConn Huskies celebrate the win over the Baylor Lady Bears after the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in San Antonio Monday. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images / TNS

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DiJonai Carrington first got hit on her elbow, then again in the face before falling hard to the floor with Baylor down by one with one second to go in the River Walk final against top-seeded UConn.

The Lady Bears wanted a foul called, but UConn felt the no-call was the right decision.

Carrington’s shot came up well short after the contact with two defenders. But no free throws were forthcoming since no foul was called against the Huskies who advanced to their 13th consecutive women’s NCAA Final Four with a 69-67 win.

