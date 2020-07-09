Menu Search Log in

No fans for Kansas’ July races due to COVID-19

When NASCAR comes to Kansas later this month, it will be with zero spectators in the stands.

July 9, 2020 - 10:47 AM

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Autotrader Ford, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, are involved in an incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31, 2020 in Bristol, Tenn. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NASCAR is coming to Kansas City in two weeks, and you can catch the action live … on TV.

After holding out hope of accommodating spectators at Kansas Speedway’s July 23-25 NASCAR races, track officials made the call Wednesday: bringing fans through the gates just won’t be possible because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past month, we have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if we could run our rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement. “After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans.”

