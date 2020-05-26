Menu Search Log in

No fun and no play

With COVID-19 pandemic, inner-city athletes find few avenues to compete with parks, schools and other public venues closed. Advocates are concerned about the ripple effects in more ways than one.

By

Sports

May 26, 2020 - 10:33 AM

North High School football and basketball player C.J. Brown. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Mark Graves sat in his car in the parking lot at Phelps Park in south Minneapolis on a recent afternoon, looking out at an empty basketball court, one that normally would be bustling with activity.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he marveled.

Now in his 18th year as a director for the Southside Village branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, and his 30th overall with the clubs, there is little Graves hasn’t seen.

