HUMBOLDT — Lights out pitching from Trevor Church and Trey Sommer proved to be the difference when the Iola AA Indians swept Chanute Post 170 Thursday.

The Indians (11-3) started Church on the mound in the opener for a complete no-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 4-0 win.

Sommer took the ball in game two and did much of the same, allowing no hits with seven strikeouts in the 3-0 win.