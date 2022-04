It is nearly impossible to top the pitching performances Iola High’s Jarrett Herrmann and Korbin Cloud provided Tuesday.

The Mustang hurlers combined to retire 23 of 24 Prairie View batters in their no-hit performances in Iola’s 15-0 and 10-0 victories.

Herrmann’s perfect game lasted three innings before the game was ended via run-rule. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced.