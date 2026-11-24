No spot safe for Lady Cubs this year
The Lady Cubs worked out a few kinks while trying to find the right fit Monday.
HUMBOLDT — Monday’s Humboldt High School Basketball Jamboree was a little different for the Lady Cubs this season.
While tradition typically has coaches play their starters in four 4-minute quarters followed by the JV in a 15-minute period, Humboldt coach Rob Myers spent the majority of the contest finding the right fit after guards Skylar Hottenstein, Laney Hull and forward Ricklyn Hillmon graduated last spring.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but we were working on our speed and moving the ball up the court,” Myers said. “Our half-court set, I feel like that’s where we’re slacking right now. We’ve been working so much on just pushing the ball, getting it up the floor and beating them in transition.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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