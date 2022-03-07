 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
North Carolina spoils Coach K’s Cameron finale

Duke fans were expecting an uplifting sendoff for head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game as the Blue Devils' head coach. North Carolina had other plans, defeating the Blue Devils, 94-81.

March 7, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Photo by (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.

By the final minutes, the Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were stretched the lead to double figures, hitting clinching free throws and leaving the “Cameron Crazies” in disbelief that Krzyzewski’s final home game after 42 years at the helm of Duke would end this way.

