 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Nowell, K-State head to elite eight

Markquis Nowell has 64 points and 42 assists in three tournament games, including 14 assists in the first round against Montana State. He had nine assists against Kentucky; one more would have given him double-doubles in all three games.

Sports

March 24, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Markquis Nowell (1) of the Kansas State Wildcats is looked over on the court after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Markquis Nowell walked the ball up the floor with the score tied in the final minute of overtime and exchanged animated hand signals with his coach, Jerome Tang.

Standing on the March Madness logo at Madison Square Garden, the 5-foot-8 Kansas State point guard who grew up in Harlem glanced at the basket for a split second and flicked a chest pass into the lane. Keyontae Johnson slipped behind the Michigan State defense, elevated with his back to the basket, grabbed the ball and slammed it down.

It was the signature play of a towering performance by the shortest player on the floor.

