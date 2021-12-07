Nowell leads K-State past Wichita State in rivalry renewal

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35 and Kansas State used a late surge to defeat Wichita State 65-59 on Sunday in the renewal of an in-state rivalry.

Just after Ricky Council IV knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 2:02 to play, Nowell answered with a deep 3. Following a Shockers miss, Nowell made two free throws with a minute to go.

Wichita State then lost the ball and Selton Miguel found Mark Smith for a breakaway dunk at 48 seconds. The Wildcats added a Miguel free throw after Kaosi Ezeagu drew an offensive foul for a 62-54 lead with 39 seconds to go.