 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Offensive standouts lauded

The all-area offense has been revealed. The list includes two player of the year contenders.

One area freshman had an outstanding campaign.

November 18, 2021 - 9:38 AM

Iola's TJ Taylor waves to the crowd Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The area saw a lot of great football this season and with it came a lot of great performances by local players. While no area teams will be bringing home state championships, the competition was still fierce.

Who was the best in the area? Here is the 2021 Iola Register’s All-Area team offense.

Quarterback was a hard decision. Marmaton Valley’s Garrett Henderson was a strong contender. Henderson led the area in passing competitions and touchdowns with 63 completions and 16 touchdowns. Iola High School’s Landon Weide led in passing with 1,071 yards, only 28 more than Henderson. Henderson will be the starting quarterback for the all-area team. The senior threw five more touchdowns than Weide.

