Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 8 Braves selected

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday, and eight Atlanta Braves were chosen for the July 11 game in Seattle — the most of any team since 2012.

Ohtani was elected to the pitching staff by players 10 days after fans voted him to start at designated hitter. Ohtani appeared on the most ballots among AL players. He is the only two-way All-Star in major league history.

“He’s very respectful. He doesn’t do a whole bunch of talking,” AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston said. “He comes to play, and he really handles the notoriety and the publicity with humility and greatness.”