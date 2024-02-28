 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Ohtani goes deep in spring debut

Two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani showed Tuesday that while he may not pitch for a while because of offseason elbow surgery, his prowess at the plate remains legendary. Ohtani blasted a two-run home run in his first spring training game for Los Angeles Dodgers.

February 28, 2024 - 1:29 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning inning against the Chicago White Sox during spring training at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped into the bright Arizona sun, carrying the weight of a $700 million contract and the expectations that go with it, before launching a two-run homer in his first exhibition game for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Not a bad way to endear himself to his new legions of fans — not to mention his new team.

“I’m starting to learn really quickly, he’s built differently,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show how he might impact the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday, working a full count in the fifth inning before an opposite-field shot off Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall.

