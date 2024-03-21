Ohtani interpreter fired, accused of theft

SEOUL, South Korea. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39, was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. The team is in Seoul this week as Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut, and Mizuhara was in Los Angeles’ dugout during its season-opening win over San Diego.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.