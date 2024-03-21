 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
Ohtani interpreter fired, accused of theft

A close friend and interpreter for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was accused of illegal gambling and stealing money from the two-time MVP.

March 21, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference on his presentation after signing a ten-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, on Dec. 14, 2023. Ohtani has signed a record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the richest in North American sports history. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

SEOUL, South Korea. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39, was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. The team is in Seoul this week as Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut, and Mizuhara was in Los Angeles’ dugout during its season-opening win over San Diego.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.

