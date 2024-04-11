 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Ohtani’s former interpreter charged with fraud, accused of stealing $16 million

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has been charged with bank fraud, for allegedly stealing $16 million from Ohtani, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators say Ohtani was unaware of the theft, which purportedly went to pay the interpreter's gambling debts.

April 11, 2024 - 1:51 PM

This picture taken on March 16, shows Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (right) and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (left) attending a press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers said on March 21 they had fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after the Japanese baseball star's representatives claimed he had been the victim of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars. Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than $16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday.

Ippei Mizuhara served as Ohtani’s interpreter after Ohtani came to the U.S. in 2018 to play baseball. Estrada says Mizhuara “acted as Mr. Ohtani’s de facto manager.”

Estrada says Mizuhara helped Ohtani set up a bank account for Ohtani’s baseball salary. Estrada says Mizuhara stole more than $16 million from Ohtani’s bank accounts to pay for his own sports betting and lied to the bank to access the account.

