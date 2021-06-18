 | Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Olympic silver medalist gets 4-year ban

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa will be ineligible for the next two Summer Olympics because of missed doping tests. Manyonga took silver in the long jump in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

MONACO (AP) — Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period. The South African missed one doping test in 2019 and had two failures in 2020 to file details where he could be found to give samples.

The 2017 world champion’s four-year ban runs into December 2024, including the Tokyo Olympics next month and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

