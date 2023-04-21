On the brink: The scenario facing Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

The champagne is on ice for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Soccer is the new love of the Hollywood celebrities and there’s a big day in store for the Welsh club they bought unexpectedly in 2021.

Wrexham, which has been thrust into the spotlight because of its famous owners, could seal promotion from the fifth tier of the English game on Saturday. It would mark the realization of the first part of their dream of ultimately getting Wrexham all the way up to the Premier League, the world’s most popular soccer league.