 | Fri, Apr 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

On the brink: The scenario facing Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased in 2021, is on the cusp of promotion to a higher league, if it can navigate through the final few matches successfully.

By

Sports

April 21, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Ryan Reynolds Photo by TNS

The champagne is on ice for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Soccer is the new love of the Hollywood celebrities and there’s a big day in store for the Welsh club they bought unexpectedly in 2021.

Wrexham, which has been thrust into the spotlight because of its famous owners, could seal promotion from the fifth tier of the English game on Saturday. It would mark the realization of the first part of their dream of ultimately getting Wrexham all the way up to the Premier League, the world’s most popular soccer league.

Related
February 3, 2023
August 18, 2022
April 6, 2020
April 16, 2013
Most Popular