One little slip can define a legacy

(Editor’s note: Fractions of a second or a slight misstep during the Olympics can alter the career, the legacy or the earning potential of athletes. Several athletes, including Michael Phelps, Edwin Moses and Simone Manuel talked with The Associated Press about some of those lifechanging finishes.)

One small step cost Jonathan Horton a gold medal.

Jonathan Horton didn’t expect to make the Olympic high bar final in 2008.

Sure, the 45-second thrill ride that’s comprised of a series of intricate hand movements and daring releases is fun. It just wasn’t his best event, and he knew it.

That knowledge gave Horton a sense of freedom. He spent the days leading up to the finals coming up with a routine packed with difficulty on the fly, a routine he didn’t hit even once during practice. A routine his coach, longtime Oklahoma coach Mark Williams, begged him not to try.

“Before it was my turn, Mark was like, ‘Don’t do it, dude,’” Horton said.

Horton ignored that advice.

Everything that could have gone right, went right. Then came the dismount, when he unwrapped out of his triple twisting double backflip dismount a fraction early, leading to one small step and a tiny deduction that had him finish second, .025 points behind gold medalist Zou Kai of China.

“I’ll never forget the fact that everybody booed when I didn’t win, that was a win to me,” said Horton, who helped the U.S. win bronze in the team competition. “That was just awesome. I shouldn’t have been in that final first of all and then I shouldn’t have nailed this crazy routine.”

While the 38-year-old, married father of two admits he heard that small stop cost him seven figures in endorsement opportunities, he’s not bitter. He lives in Texas, where he sells insurance and makes the occasional motivational speaking appearance.

“I did everything there is to do, the only thing I didn’t do is win an Olympic gold medal,” Horton said. “I have no reason to complain. I’m very thankful and humbled by what God has done for me.”

— By Will Graves U.S. swimmer Simone Manuel reacts after seeing her first-place finish on the scoreboard in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Photo by Mark Reis/Colorado Springs Gazette/TNS

Simone Manuel’s close win helps diversify swimming

Growing up, Simone Manuel wondered why more people didn’t look like her at the pool.

That’s why it was so important to get her hand on the wall first at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.