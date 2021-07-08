 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Osaka talks about mental health

Naomi Osaka recently took a break from tennis to focus on her psychological health.

July 8, 2021 - 9:38 AM

WTA tennis player Naomi Osaka of Japan talks with the media at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7. JOHN CORDES/ZUMA PRESS/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break.

In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment.

“There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes,” the 23-year-old Osaka said. “Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.”

