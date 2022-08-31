 | Wed, Aug 31, 2022
Osaka, Venus among early ousters at US Open

Former champions Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka joined defending champion Emma Raducanu as those ousted in the first round of the US Open this year.

August 31, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result.

Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, and while she has been successful and influential, too — a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport — the fanfare and attention are not the same.

Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena quite silent at the start, although growing louder later, Venus bowed out in the first round of the U.S. Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.

