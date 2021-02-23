Menu Search Log in

OSU tops Texas Tech in overtime

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham showed once again why he is one of the premier players in the Big 12. The conference's leading scorer had 20 points in the Cowboys' overtime win over Texas Tech Monday.

February 23, 2021 - 8:27 AM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and Oklahoma State got past Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season, beating the 18th-ranked Red Raiders 74-69 on Monday night.

Cunningham, the Big 12′s leading scorer and one of the nation’s top freshmen, put on a show in front of about a dozen NBA scouts and executives, including Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti. He made 8 of 13 shots and had five rebounds.

Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 16 for the Cowboys (15-6, 8-6 Big 12), who rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit with Cunningham on the bench due to foul trouble. Oklahoma State won its third straight overall and is 3-0 in overtime games this season.

