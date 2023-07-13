 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Panama upsets USA in Gold Cup semifinals

Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

July 13, 2023 - 2:20 PM

San Diego, CA - July 12: United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) lays on the turf after giving up a goal during the PK shootout against Panama during the CONCACAF 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in San Diego, CA.(Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup with its junior varsity two years ago, the United States failed to repeat.

Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan was stopped in his attempt, and Panama beat the Americans 5-4 in a shootout following a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

“There’s a lot of learning lessons that we’re all going to take away as we now continue our preparation to the path of 2026,” U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan said, looking ahead to the Americans co-hosting the World Cup.

