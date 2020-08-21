Menu Search Log in

Parents at protest want details on no-play decision

Parents of football players whose fall seasons have been called off showed up at a protest Friday to demand answers in to the decision-making protest. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are among the major conferences pushing back football.

August 21, 2020 - 2:20 PM

Parents of Big Ten football players, upset over the process that led to the postponement of the fall season, held a protest near the conference’s Chicago-area headquarters Friday while an attorney in Nebraska demanded Commissioner Kevin Warren turn over material illustrating how the decision was made.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Aug. 11 that health and safety concerns over the coronavirus led them to shut down football this fall. The other three major conferences, the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern, are planning to play.

Groups of player parents from several Big Ten schools have complained that Warren was not forthcoming in explaining the process that led to the school presidents’ decision. A more detailed explanation Warren offered in an open letter this week was not to their satisfaction.

