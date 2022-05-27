Penske ready to welcome 300,000 of his closest friends

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske motioned toward the turn four grandstands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His father took him to those seats in 1951 and a 14-year-old Penske was instantly hooked by the sights and the sounds of “The 500-Mile Sweepstakes,” won that day by Lee Wallard.

It was the beginning of a love affair between Penske and the speedway that produced 18 victories for the owner of Team Penske and, in 2019, the unexpected opportunity to purchase the national landmark.

Penske took ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two months before the pandemic closed the country, and only now, in his third Indianapolis 500 as promoter, can he throw open the gates and host more than 300,000 guests at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”