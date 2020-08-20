Menu Search Log in

Percy takes trophy at golf tourney

Matthew Percy's play during the Kansas Amateur Golf Championship earned him a trophy. He is also an all-conference golfer and honor student at Park University.

August 20, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Matt Percy Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Matthew Glenn Percy earned a trophy recently at the 110th annual Kansas Amateur Golf Championship at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

Percy took home match play medalist honors during the stroke-play qualifying portion of the championship, shooting a 5-under-par 139, with rounds of 70 and 69, thus earning the top seed of the event.

Percy earned first-team all-conference honors both on the links and in the classroom over the spring at Park University. 

