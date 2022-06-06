Perez homers, but Astros spoil KC’s Sunday affair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 on Sunday.

Álvarez led off the eighth inning with a 456-foot shot to right. It was one of three hits for him, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He’s batting .556 (15-for-27) with six multi-hit games in the span.

“It’s just part of baseball,” Álvarez said. “I’ve just been going out there trying to get pitches. Thankfully I’ve been getting them. I just felt good. I felt really good. I felt like I was going to do some damage today.”