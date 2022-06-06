 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Perez homers, but Astros spoil KC’s Sunday affair

Houston's Jordan Alvarez continued his torrid play, garnering three hits, including a home run, in the Astros' 7-4 win over Kansas City Sunday. KC's Salvador Perez homered for the second straight game and drove in three.

June 6, 2022 - 12:54 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 on Sunday.

Álvarez led off the eighth inning with a 456-foot shot to right. It was one of three hits for him, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He’s batting .556 (15-for-27) with six multi-hit games in the span.

“It’s just part of baseball,” Álvarez said. “I’ve just been going out there trying to get pitches. Thankfully I’ve been getting them. I just felt good. I felt really good. I felt like I was going to do some damage today.”

