You could have forgiven Iola High’s girls if they felt snakebit Friday.

For the second time this season — both against Burlington’s Wildcats — Iola was without starting forward Keira Fawson because of injury.

Coupled with some early turnovers — 10 in the first quarter alone — along with early foul trouble for starters Reese Curry and Jackie Fager, it would have been easy to call it a night.