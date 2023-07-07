 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins; Vingegaard in yellow

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has kept the yellow jersey.

By

Sports

July 7, 2023 - 3:20 PM

France's Nans Peters, right, and France's Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — It was not so long ago that Jasper Philipsen was nicknamed “Jasper Disaster.”

In the space of a week at the Tour de France, he has morphed into “Jasper The Master,” dominating the sprints with ease.

The Belgian rider secured a hat trick of stages on Friday by claiming yet another mass sprint in Bordeaux. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.

