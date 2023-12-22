 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Pistons drop 25th straight

The Detroit Pistons dropped their 25th straight game, one short of the NBA single season record, with a 119-111 defeat at the hands of Utah Thursday. The loss drops Detroit to 2-26 on the season.

December 22, 2023 - 10:47 AM

The Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2) drives against Simone Fontecchio of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Detroit. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points and the short-handed Utah Jazz beat Detroit 119-111 on Thursday night for the Pistons’ 25th straight loss — one short of the NBA single season record.

The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers share the record at 26. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16.

“I want to be careful with my words, because this one hurts more than most of them,” first-year coach Monty Williams said. “A team that played last night got (50) points off turnovers and rebounds. It is unbelievably hard to understand how we can get outworked in those categories.”

