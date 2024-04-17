 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Pitchers shine as Humboldt takes pair

Humboldt's Logan Page and Kyler Isbell threw a pair of gems at Caney Valley Tuesday and the Cubs prevailed in both, 1-0 and 7-2, to complete the sweep. The Cubs will host a tournament Friday.

Sports

April 17, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Humboldt High's Kyler Isbell pitches in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s frontline pitchers were on point Tuesday.

The Cubs’ Logan Page tossed a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 nailbiter over Caney Valley, before Kyler Isbell was nearly as effective in the nightcap, limiting the Bullpups to four hits in a 7-2 victory.

“We put together our two most complete games of the year,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Logan and Kyler were both incredible in their starts. Caney has a really good team. For them to keep their lineup in check was really important. Our defense made some really nice plays behind them in some key situations.”

The only run in the opener came after leadoff hitter Blake Ellis reached on a dropped third strike to start the bottom of the first. He moved up to third on Sam Hull’s single, and scored on Colden Cook’s sacrifice fly to center.

