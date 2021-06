PITTSBURG — It had been a while since some of the players had seen the field in an organized event.

So even though Moran’s American Legion baseball team came up short on the scoreboard Tuesday, just getting on the diamond at all is cause for joy.

The squad is comprised primarily of players from Moran and Yates Center, said head coach Byron Marshall. Due to a lack of players, Marmaton Valley High School hasn’t fielded a baseball team since 2019.