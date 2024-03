With basketball and wrestling in the rearview mirror, area high school teams are ready to move outdoors for the 2024 spring sports season.

Iola, Humboldt, Crest and Yates Center will open their respective baseball and softball schedules next week, while track and field, golf and tennis will have to wait a little longer.

For Iola, the Mustang baseball and softball teams will host Crest with doubleheaders starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iola’s Riverside Park.