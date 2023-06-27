 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Players returning from LIV golf part of agreement

Now that the PGA Tour and European tour have a deal with the Saudis, one step is deciding how players can return from LIV Golf if they so choose. That's part of the framework agreement that was signed last month.

By

Sports

June 27, 2023 - 2:29 PM

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman greets fans in the gallery during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson at The Gallery Golf Club on March 19, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to work with Saudi backers of LIV Golf to decide how defectors to the rival league can return and what kind of punishment they should face, according to a framework agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

The agreement also said the for-profit company to be formed by the PGA Tour and the Saudis will be the “entity for professional golf” and that the tours will coexist with LIV Golf.

The framework agreement, signed on May 30, was among documents requested by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for a July 11 hearing in Washington. Blumenthal chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

