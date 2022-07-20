 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Pogacar claims Tour stage, but still trails rival

Two-time defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar claimed a grueling stage win Wednesday, but failed to cut into his deficit to overall leader Jonas Vingegaard in the process.

July 20, 2022 - 3:13 PM

Tadej Pogacar Photo by Wikipedia.org

France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar claimed a third stage win as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees on Wednesday but failed to take significant time out of the Tour de France leader.

As so often in this year’s race, the pair were in a class of their own and were left fighting each other in the brutal final kilometer up to Peyragudes airstrip.

Once Pogacar’s teammate Brandon McNulty — who paced his leader throughout the day through punishing ascents with an impressive effort of pure dedication — got dropped, it was time for a final showdown in high altitude.

