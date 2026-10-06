Postseason ahead for Lady Cubs and Iola’s Brooklyn Holloway

GARNETT — Humboldt’s Lady Cub golfers will hope to replicate Monday’s performance at the Anderson County Invitational when they return to the links at the Garnett Country Club for the 2026 KSHSAA Sub-State Tournament on Oct. 12.

The Lady Cubs got their first taste of the course, joining Uniontown, Colgan and Osawatomie as the programs took a dry run before next Monday. Humboldt coach Janal Piley liked what she saw.

“We’ve had one 18-hole tournament at Caney, and it was 105 degrees. They made it to the final hole and just conked out,” Piley said. “Bristol played one at Fort Scott last Monday, and there was today. This was really the first one where they made it all the way through 18 holes. It was a great experience for them.”

Humboldt took sixth as a team with 483 strokes — ahead of Osawatomie, Colgan and Uniontown — distributed among their four competitors. Junior Raegan Marple was the highest finisher among Allen County competitors, clearing two rounds of the par 70.5 course in 106 strokes for 21st place.

She opened the front nine shooting a 57 with bogies on holes two, four and six. On the back nine, she parred holes five, 11 and 13 and picked up a bogey on hole 12. Raegan Marple, Humboldt junior, tees off from the 14th hole.

“Knowing where I was going helped. I was able to walk the whole course, and my legs didn’t hurt as much,” said Marple, who technically made her second appearance at the Garnett Country Club after competing in September as a cross country runner for the Coach Howarter Invitational. “My shoulder definitely hurt (from carrying a golf bag) after walking it twice. I’m happy I’m done, and I think I did pretty well, too. Today helped me feel more confident in my abilities.”

Humboldt senior Bristol Krone and junior Braylynn Watson tied for 49th place. Krone shot a 55 on the front nine with bogies on holes three and six but trailed off with 79 strokes on the back nine. Watson’s day went in the opposite direction, as she struggled on the front nine with a 68 but found her footing on the back nine by shooting a 57 to card a 125, including a bogey on the 14th hole.

Maleah Gordon was just a few strokes away from tying teammates Watson and Krone, carding a 127 for 51st place. She opened with a 66 on the front nine but shaved five strokes off on the back nine, including a bogey on the 13th hole.

“They’ve come a long way, especially my two seniors,” Piley said. “This is their fourth year, and their numbers are a lot better. Maleah took ninth in individual play at Erie, but that was also nine holes.”

Holloway looks ahead to Pioneer League

Iola senior Brooklynn Holloway finished tied for 23rd after carding a 107. She opened with 58 strokes on the front nine with a bogey on the fourth hole, then improved after the turn with bogies on the 11th, 13th and 17th holes. She ended the night with her best run after parring the 18th hole for 49 strokes on the back nine.

“The first nine was a struggle. Brooklyn just wasn’t feeling it, but in the back nine she turned it around,” Iola coach Jeremy Sellman said. “She shot a 49, her best nine holes of the year. We’re going to take that and build on it for tomorrow (at league). Hopefully we can bring a top ten finish from that and build success going into regionals at Coffeyville.”

Holloway competed at the Pioneer League Tournament Tuesday in Carbondale, but the results were not available at press time.

She returns to the links Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Coffeyville Country Club for the KSHSAA 4A Sub-State Tournament. Although making it to state is a little more difficult as an individual as opposed to a team, Sellman believes Holloway can do it so long as she plays all 18 holes the same way as she played the back nine Monday.

“She hasn’t played Coffeyville, so she hasn’t gotten to see it, and I don’t know if we’re going to get down there beforehand,” Sellman said. “All of their practice rounds are during the week. There are some on the weekends, but it’s going to be a nightmare trying to figure it out with all of the out-of-town schools. We might go into it blind.

“It’s a tough course. It’s long, and the front nine is open, kind of link style,” Sellman said. “The back nine is tree-lined and more precise golf. It could present some challenges, but I’m looking forward to it. She has the ability, but she needs to have confidence, play to her ability and not let one bad hole affect the next four or five.”