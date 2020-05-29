Postseason needs a twist this season

Menu Search Log in

The NBA is targeting a return by July 31, and different ideas have started to circulate on how the season should return. Perhaps a new format with some spice could make things interesting in these uncertain times.

May 29, 2020

Damian Lillard scores a reverse layup as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Sacramento Kings an an NBA game at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Sean Meagher/Staff Photo by Sean Meagher/Staff/Tns

The NBA has gone nearly three months with no action since Utah’s Rudy Gobert was a late scratch from the Jazz’s matchup in Oklahoma City on March 11 due to COVID-19.

Now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is figuring out how to get the season back on track. 

Multiple theories and different ideas have circulated the airwaves on how play will return, but none are as captivating as the “group stage” idea proposed by Silver to GMs across the league last Friday. 

