Postseason needs a twist this season

The NBA has gone nearly three months with no action since Utah’s Rudy Gobert was a late scratch from the Jazz’s matchup in Oklahoma City on March 11 due to COVID-19.

Now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is figuring out how to get the season back on track.

Multiple theories and different ideas have circulated the airwaves on how play will return, but none are as captivating as the “group stage” idea proposed by Silver to GMs across the league last Friday.