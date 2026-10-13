Postseason pairings announced

The Kansas State Athletic Association released upcoming volleyball regional tournament pairings as area teams travel near, far, or not at all for the upcoming postseason.

With only two of the four teams advancing, look out for a few Cinderella programs to break into their sub-state tournaments.

Iola Mustangs (17-17), 3A No. 9 seed

The Mustangs face an uphill battle for the state tournament as they face the region’s top seed, host Galena Bulldogs, Monday. Iola opens the quad with a contest against eighth-seed Central Heights (16-13) at 4 p.m. in…