 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
Pulling pitcher with a no-hitter brewing was the smart move

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli heard boos from Minnesota fans after he pulled starting pitcher Joe Ryan, despite Ryan's not having allowed a hit over his first seven inning against KC Tuesday. It was the smart move, one columnist says.

September 15, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan tossed seven no-hit innings against the Kansas City Royals, but then was taken out of the game. Photo by (Jeff Wheeler/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Before the start of the eighth inning on Tuesday, fans at Target Field began to chant, “Joe, Joe, Joe,” in appreciation of the pitching performance they were witnessing on the field.

Within minutes, they were booing more lustily than cheering. That’s because Twins manager Rocco Baldelli took one Joe out — righthander Joe Ryan — and replaced him with another Jo — lefthander Jovani Moran — for the eighth inning.

Ryan had been terrific on a night the Twins eased their way to a 6-3 win over Kansas City in an attempt to get back in the heart of the AL Central race. On Tuesday, they found the formula for keeping their playoff hopes alive: Just have their pitchers take no-hitters into the late innings every night and that should do the trick. Cleveland and Chicago both won on Tuesday, so the Twins remain in third place, five games out of first in the division.

