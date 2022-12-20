Purdue, UConn top AP hoops poll

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

Another unbeaten is closing the gap, though.

The Boilermakers received 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in their only game last week, allowing them to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, Connecticut leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes.