Purdue, UConn top AP hoops poll

Purdue held on to the top spot in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll this wee. UConn, unranked at the start of the season, as leaped to second place.

December 20, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Zach Edey (15) of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball over Pharrel Payne (21) of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Mackey Arena on December 04, 2022, in West Lafayette, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

Another unbeaten is closing the gap, though.

The Boilermakers received 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in their only game last week, allowing them to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, Connecticut leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes.

