Quarries wins Pee Wee tourney

Nelson Quarries emerged as the Pee Wee League Tournament champion after defeating A&W Restaurant in the title game 10-1.

Following a bye in the first round of the three-way tournament, Nelson Quarries faced A&W, who reached the championship after staving off a late rally from Sigg Motors.

Nelson Quarries 10, A&W Restaurant 1

Hits for Nelson Quarries: Fisher Frazell 1, Lyam Young 2, Grayson Lisher 1, Havick Westerman 2, Knox Hufferd 2 and Dirks Carpenter 2. Hits for A&W Restaurant: Easton Rutherford 1 and Cohen Sigg 2.

A&W Restaurant 7, Sigg Motors 6

Hits for A&W Restaurant: Easton Rutherford 2, Cohen Sigg 1, Tommy Smith 2, Bentlee Patterson 2, Shawn Noyce 1, Archie Specht 1 and Landon Lovett 1. Hits for Sigg Motors: Abram Droessler 2, Brady Thomas 3, Jase Michael 1 and Gentry Crossfield 1.