Quick start not enough for Fillies

GARNETT — Iola High’s Fillies opened Saturday by outscoring their hosts from Anderson County 12-2, and ended with a 16-2 run.

But Anderson County showed once again why it’s the class of the Pioneer League, putting together runs of 25 and 14 straight points to win, 47-36.

The loss comes on the cusp of a frenetic end of the regular season in which the Fillies will play on three straight days before beginning Class 4A substate play next Saturday, most likely at Fort Scott.