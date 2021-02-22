Menu Search Log in

Quick start not enough for Fillies

Iola's girls broke out of the gates quickly against powerful Anderson County. The Fillies led 12-2 before Anderson County scored 25 straight points en route to a 47-36 victory.

February 22, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Iola High’s Lauryn Holloway, top, jumps to block a pass from Anderson County’s McKenzie Kuesler Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — Iola High’s Fillies opened Saturday by outscoring their hosts from Anderson County 12-2, and ended with a 16-2 run.

But Anderson County showed once again why it’s the class of the Pioneer League, putting together runs of 25 and 14 straight points to win, 47-36.

The loss comes on the cusp of a frenetic end of the regular season in which the Fillies will play on three straight days before beginning Class 4A substate play next Saturday, most likely at Fort Scott.

