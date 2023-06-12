Racing heats up at Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-mods were in action on Friday with two teammates at the front with super fast cars. There was really good racing from the start between the two as they went back and forth in the 7G of Gabe Hodges and the 5 of Reece Solander but in the end it was Hodges who picked up the win with Solander taking second.

Brian Bolin’s X2 came in third, Chase Sigg’s 18 JR was fourth and fifth went to the 54 of Tyler Kidwell.

Extrusions, INC Midwest Mods saw another new winner this week. We saw Tyler Davis in the 01JR get out front of the pack to pick up the win. Jimmie Davis in the 01 took second while third place went to the 99JR of Blake Sutton and fourth went to the 09 of Tret Bailey. Trevor Holman came in fifth.