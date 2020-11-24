Raiders enjoy rebirth

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders went toe to toe in splitting two games with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Raiders want to get another chance at Kansas City in the postseason, the offense will need to maintain its high level of efficiency while getting improved play on the defensive side.

Carr threw a go-ahead TD pass to Jason Witten with 1:43 to play Sunday night, only to watch Mahomes drive down for the winning score in a 35-31 Kansas City victory that just about wrapped up the division title.