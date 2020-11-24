Menu Search Log in

Raiders enjoy rebirth

A close loss to Kansas City still gives Las Vegas players optimism their team is headed in the right direction. The Raiders are hoping for round three against the Chiefs, which would come in the playoffs.

By

Sports

November 24, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sets up for a pass in a game earlier this season. Photo by John Kuntz / cleveland.com / TNS

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders went toe to toe in splitting two games with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Raiders want to get another chance at Kansas City in the postseason, the offense will need to maintain its high level of efficiency while getting improved play on the defensive side.

Carr threw a go-ahead TD pass to Jason Witten with 1:43 to play Sunday night, only to watch Mahomes drive down for the winning score in a 35-31 Kansas City victory that just about wrapped up the division title.

